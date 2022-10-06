Mumbai: MSRDC to review safety measures at Bandra Worli Sea Link in backdrop of fatal accident

Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) along with Mumbai Traffic Police will review existing safety measures in place and additional protocols required, if any.

This step has been taken in the backdrop of the fatal accident on the sea link during the intervening day of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We will be looking into it what should be done additionally to avoid such type of accident. Prima facie it does look like the driver was at fault. If you look at the first accident that occurred at 2.40 am, within seven minutes towing vehicle and ambulance were at the spot, barricading was also done, traffic marshal was there to guide the incoming vehicles. We will go into the further investigation to find out if there was any fault on any part,” said Sanjay Yadav, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC.

Explaining the sequence of events, he added, “At 2.53 am another accident happened. We will look into what could have been done and if has been done properly or not that is the part of our enquiry that look separately. Every life is precious and we will further work on how every life can be saved to implement zero road fatality.”

Police will look after their part of the investigation on what occurred and who was at fault.

Though the earlier toll operator who is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the sea link has been replaced by another company, the ground staff remains the same, who are aware of the standard operating procedures as well as protocols required for the smooth functioning of the 5.6-km long sea bridge.

An official shared with the Free Press Journal that it was due to the experience of the same set of staff the response time was low in attending to the initial accident. Unfortunately, the experienced staff, who had saved lives earlier on the Bandra Worli Sea Link also died in the incident.