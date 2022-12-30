Mumbai: Lashkar-e-Taiba threatens to attack Mount Mary church in Bandra; warning mail received | File Photo

The Mount Mary church in Bandra on Thursday received a threat email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, ANI reported.

Police have registered a case u/s 505(3) of IPC against unknown persons and the probe is underway, official informed.

However, in latest development, another email received following the first one where the sender claimed to be mother of the child who allegedly sent the first threat email.

"In it, the mother apologized saying that her child is mentally ill so he sent such a message. Police trying to verify matter," Police informed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is all set with the security arrangements ahead of New Year's eve celebrations and a total of 5,500 CCTV cameras along with 20,000 plus policemen will be kept at guard in city amid the New Year celebrations.

Apart from this, the police will also station the bomb squad, anti-sabotage teams and anti-eve teasing teams will be at beaches, near clubs and other tourist spots in the city.