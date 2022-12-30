Mumbai: Tunisha & Sheezan had a heated argument right before she committed suicide; Waliv police recover CCTV footage

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma | File pic

Mumbai: A heated argument had reportedly occurred between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan just before her death.

Waliv police has said that they have recovered the CCTV footage of the time when the argument happened.

Meanwhile, in another important development, the Waliv police have claimed in the court that Tunisha was depressed and Sheezan Khan pretended to be a caring friend despite the break-up a fortnight ago, NDTV reported. Sheezan's police custody was extended by one day, till December 31.

Sheezan's police custody

A magistrate's court on Friday extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, by one day.

Khan was produced in the court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district after his earlier remand ended.

They needed more time to probe fresh allegations made by Sharma's mother, police told the court.

Sharma's mother alleged that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of. He was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear hijab, her mother claimed.

Khan (27) was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide.

Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25.

Her mother alleged after her death that Khan cheated and "used" her daughter.