Mumbai: Motorists Express Joy As Maha Govt Announces Toll Waiver For LMVs On All Entry Points Of City

Mumbai: The unexpected has finally happened. From this morning, light motor vehicles (LMVs), especially cars, have started zipping past five toll nakas without paying any toll. No long queues, no honking, no high tempers.

The hopes for toll-free nakas were raised in March 2022 when the Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari announced that “there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km, and if there’s a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months”.

Over two years passed with no respite. In fact, the toll amount was raised for cars to Rs 45; even the monthly passes cost more. Motorists, more than anyone, are thanking the upcoming assembly elections for the once-in-a-blue moon government decision. Whatever the motive, the motorists are the happiest lot.

Motorists Express Their Happiness

Amol Hardas, a software engineer who commutes daily from Thane to his office in Andheri, called the news “fantastic”. “I spend nearly Rs1,500 a month on toll alone. This waiver will significantly reduce my monthly expenses and make my commute less stressful as long queues at the plaza caused delays,” he said.

Vikhroli resident Yogesh Gupta said, “It will really help daily and bi-weekly commuters to Navi Mumbai like me. Though a small step, every bit of it helps in saving money. This will also save travel time of about 15-20 minutes.”

About The 5 Toll Booths

The five toll booths at Vashi, Airoli, Mulund, Mulund and Dahisar were set up in 2002 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as part of Gadkari’s 1999 project to recover the construction cost of 55 Mumbai flyovers. The total revenue collected from these five entry points amounts to Rs 12.60 crore per day, said an official. The toll rates for LMVs were last revised up by Rs 5 in October 2023.

“Normally, the toll rates are reviewed every three years. This exemption will benefit around 2.80 lakh LMVs passing through these entry points every day," said the official.

Of the total 3.50 lakh vehicles passing through the toll booths, LMVs account for 80% of the traffic. With LMVs now exempted, the government expects a revenue loss of nearly Rs 1.25 crore daily, the official added. According to sources, the contract of IRB Infrastructure, that collects toll at these plazas, will cease in two years.

An MSRDC Official Speaks On The Loss To The State Exchequer

Asked about the loss to the state exchequer, an MSRDC official on condition of anonymity said that though the number of LMVs is more, the toll paid is lower than heavy vehicles, and thus in terms of revenue share, trucks and other large commercial vehicles make up much more. Some other sources said that MSRDC, in fact, was not even aware of the decision till it was announced.

Traffic analyst A V Shenoy said, “While the toll waiver is good news for motorists, the government should have exempted public transport vehicles as well. This ‘user-to pay’ concept should be beneficial to all. The state government should have ensured parity while taking this decision.” Others, meanwhile, have demanded toll-free travel on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as well.