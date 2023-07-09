Mumbai: Monsoon Management Collapsed As 9 BMC Wards Without AMC, Aaditya Thackeray Fumes

FPJ

The BMC, which is the richest civic body in India, has become a new turf of war between both the Senas. In his latest salvo, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the city’s infrastructure and monsoon management has completely collapsed because nine out of 24 civic wards are working without assistant municipal commissioners (AMCs).

In his acerbic tweet, Aaditya accused the ruling dispensation of “choosing their favourite juniors for corruption in the BMC”. His post read, “If you’re wondering why Mumbai’s infrastructure and monsoon management has completely collapsed, it’s simple: for many months, nine municipal wards are without Assistant Commissioners (ward officers).”

Ekanth Shinde's Khoke Regime

Reiterating his party's stance that the Shinde cohort took khoke or kickbacks to switch sides, he further charged, “Mumbai is facing a dual loot under the khoke regime: loot of its money and reputation. In Mumbai, the (civic) administration has been made incapable completely by collapsing the machinery.”

Eknath Shinde is an incapable CM

Out of 24 wards, just 15 of them have full-time ward officers while executive engineers are holding charge in nine wards, including Colaba, Byculla, Goregaon, Kurla, Kandivali, Dahisar, Mulund and Bhandup. The planning and solid waste management departments don't have full time officers, either. “In the political circus, we must not forget that our citizens are facing trouble because of this collapse of a failed administration led by an incapable and illegal CM,” lashed Aaditya.