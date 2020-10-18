Mumbai: Monorail services resume operation

Mumbai Monorail services resumed operation, months after they were stopped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also installed QR Scanner for tickets. This facility will help in minimising contact and offer a safer commute system. A full contact-less ticketing system will also be a part of the Monorail service from Wednesday.
Speaking to ANI about the preparations, Rohan Salukhe, a senior MMRDA official said. "We've developed internal SOP. 'No mask-no entry' is being followed."
The Services will continue from 7:03 -11:40 am & 4:03-9:24 pm.
