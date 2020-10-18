BJP playing politics on allowing ladies on local trains: Congress & Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Congress and Shiv Sena led a scathing attack on BJP after the Central Railway and Western Railway, which comes under the jurisdiction of railway ministry headed by party leader Piyush Goyal, for rejecting the state government’s request for allowing all ladies passengers to travel in local trains from October 17. They said while BJP has been running a campaign against the state government for reopening of temples during the present Covid 19 crisis, it was playing politics on the issue of allowing ladies to commute in local trains. It is quite strange that CR and WR have expressed their inability to do so citing that they will need Railway Board’s approval and also discussion with the state government.

Both Congress and Shiv Sena have accused BJP of adopting doublespeak.

Congress leader and Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that it was disrespect to women. ‘’The state government requested the railways to allow ladies passengers to travel in suburban trains from October 17 but CR and WR say they need Railway Board’s approval. They (BJP) do not care about the dignity of women,’’ he said.

Wadettiwar alleged that on the one hand the BJP wants to do politics in the name of Ram Lulla and on the other hand the party tarnishes the dignity of women. He noted that the BJP should not politicise the issue. ‘’Similarly, the railway should give early nod allowing lady passengers to commute on local trains,’’ he noted.

Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticised the railways for turning down the state government’s request. She said while the BJP-led government at the Centre does not take note of good work done by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government to contain coronavirus, it was also denying the permission for women to travel in local trains.