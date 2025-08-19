 Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Heavy Rains Due To Power Failure; Rescue Operations Underway -VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Mumbai Monorail services faced significant disruption on Tuesday evening after a train near Mysore Colony station experienced a power supply failure, leaving passengers stranded and prompting emergency rescue operations amid heavy rain.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 pm when the monorail came to a halt between Chembur and Bhakti Park stations. Passengers immediately contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's emergency helpline (1916) for assistance.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed to the scene with three snorkel vehicles to begin rescue operations. The fire department's quick response ensured passenger safety during the evacuation process.

Since Independence Day on August 15, Mumbai has been lashed by heavy rains, leading to waterlogging at key locations, flight disruptions, halted train services, and flooded roads.

