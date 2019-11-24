Mumbai: Model's husband arrested with LSD worth Rs 1 crore

On Friday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police crime branch a 50-year-old man, who is husband of model and actress, for his involvement in a drug racket in the city.

According to Hindustan Times, the ANC arrested Dr Reza Borhani, husband of model and actress Tora Khasgir. Reza was arrested by the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell near a hotel in suburban Bandra on Friday night. The accused was arrested after high-end synthetic party drug, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), worth over Rs 1 crore was found in his possession. The police seized at least 1,551 LSD tablets.

Borhani, who is the founder of Cannabis Health & Sciences Private Limited, is suspected to be part of an international drug cartel that smuggles LSD from Europe to India. No role of his wife has cropped up in the case so far, a police official told the leading daily. An case has been registered against Shidani under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.