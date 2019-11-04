Mumbai: Mock fire drill at Metro One station

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One conducted a mock fire-drill at Azad Nagar station between 9:31 pm and 9.54 pm on Friday. The Metro authorities informed that in the mock drill safety protocols, trained staff and necessary equipment were used.

Regular mock drills are carried out at metro premises in association with Force One Commandos, QRT (Quick Response Team) and NSG (National Security Guard) in order to familiarize these agencies about working of Metro systems and to check internal preparedness to tackle different situations such as terrorist attacks, evacuation from trains or stations, fire, etc.

The mock fire was reported at the concourse level. The station controller (SC) checked for the location and directed commuters from both the platforms to be evacuated to the concourse and then to the road level under the guidance of staff.

The staff requested commuters not to panic and at the same time adhere to their instructions. Similarly, the commuters on the concourse level were evacuated to the road level.

The SC was constantly guiding the station staff regarding the route to be followed for evacuation. Once the situation was in complete control, trains were permitted to run in both the directions.

Then, commuters were guided back to the platform to board the next train. One vehicle was kept as a standby to transport commuters who might need immediate assistance. It was an integrated fire drill involving concerned authorities; fire brigade, police and ambulance.