Mumbai: MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande attacked by 4 assailants in Dadar's Shivaji Park area; undergoing treatment

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande | Twitter

MNS leader and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande has been attacked by four unknown assailants. The incident happened in the Shivaji Park area while he was on a walk.

Reportedly, the assailants arrived with their faces covered and physically assaulted Deshpande with cricket stump. When the MNS leader tried to defend himself, the assailants fled. The reason why he was attacked is yet to be ascertained.

Deshpande has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment, stated a report in Lokmat. The report stated that some police officials have gone to the spot of crime and some are at the hospital to see MNS leader. Police will be examining the CCTV footage to trace the assailants.

Deshpande goes for a walk every morning and the attack was planned accordingly, stated the report.

MNS former corporator Santosh Dhuri was quoted saying that Deshpande has been injured in his leg and is undergoing treatment. He said that the assailant will be caught very soon and be punished accordingly by the police.

Who is Sandeep Deshpande?

Sandeep Deshpande is the general secretary of MNS and also the spokesperson of the party. Deshpande has served as a former corporator for the Raj Thackeray-led party in Shivaji Park area. He is dubbed as one of the trusted men of Thackeray.