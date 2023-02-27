Navi Mumbai: Raj Thackeray's MNS starts initiative to gift books to 100 housing societies |

On the occasion of Marathi Raj Bhasha Day, the Navi Mumbai unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) organized an innovative activity called 'Book in every Society'. The outfit has decided to provide a set of quality Marathi books by renowned authors to 100 housing complexes in Navi Mumbai.

The initiative was started by gifting books to home complexes on Sunday, February 26, and the party workers will undertake the work on Monday, February 27 as well.

Navi Mumbai MNS's initiative 'Book in every Society' was started at Swami Society in Juinagar. Navi Mumbai MNS City President Gajanan Kale himself attended the occasion and gifted a set of Marathi books to the members of the society.

Books gifted included autobiographies, travelogues, children's books, novels, competitive exam books, and cookery. In today's social media world, reading culture is disappearing among the youth.