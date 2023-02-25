Navi Mumbai: Sakal Hindu Samaj to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Morcha' in city | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Sakal Hindu Samaj (an umbrella organisation of Sanatan Sanstha) has organised “Jan Aakrosh Morcha” on Sunday, February 25 in Vashi to put pressure on the state government to make a law to deal ‘Love Jihad’, forceful conversion, cow slaughter and encroachment of Hindu’s land for illegal activity.

The protest march will start at 3 pm at Blue Diamond Hotel, Kopri Naka Vashi and will move to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi.

Representatives of Sakal Hindu Samaj alleged that in Navi Mumbai every week one incident of Love Jihad, several places encroached for illegal activity, and poor people lured for conversion is happening. This is a systematically planned conspiracy against the nation. People are demanding to make laws against these to Maharashtra Government. More than ten thousand people will participate. Ms. Kajal Hindustani will address the rally.