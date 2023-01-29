Mumbai: Hundreds participate in Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha; See Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023

The Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a rally under the banner of ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ today.

The march was held to demand the implementation of love jihad and anti-conversion laws

Several leaders from Eknath Shinde's BSS along with BJP leaders have joined in the march.

The march started from Shivaji Park, and saw huge participation from several Hindutva organizations.

The march will conclude at Kamgar Maidan in Parel.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya takes part in march

A large number of women have participated in the march

