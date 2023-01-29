Mumbai: Hundreds participate in Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha; See Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023
The Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a rally under the banner of ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ today.
Twitter/@ParagShahBJP
The march was held to demand the implementation of love jihad and anti-conversion laws
Twitter/@ParagShahBJP
Several leaders from Eknath Shinde's BSS along with BJP leaders have joined in the march.
Twitter/@ParagShahBJP
The march started from Shivaji Park, and saw huge participation from several Hindutva organizations.
FPJ
The march will conclude at Kamgar Maidan in Parel.
Twitter/@sheetalmhatre1
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya takes part in march
Twitter/@sheetalmhatre1
A large number of women have participated in the march
Twitter/@sheetalmhatre1