Bengaluru Crime: Miscreants attack woman, mother travelling in car in Bommanahalli; video surfaces

Bengaluru: A woman and her mother were attacked by miscreants in Anugraha Layout in Arekere area of the city. The woman, who goes by the username Kippi, shared her ordeal on Twitter tagging Bengaluru Police's official handle.

Narrating the incident, the woman said that on the intervening night of March 2 and March 3, when she and her mother were on her way back home, some miscreant motorists purposefully collide with her vehicle. The reason behind the miscreants' actions is unknown.

Woman says she was returning home after dinner

"Today when I and my mother were driving home after dinner at a friend's, we were attacked by miscreant riders who purposefully tried to collide with my car. When we stopped [the car], they tried to break and window and blocked the front and rear of my car. We managed to drive away unhurt," she wrote.

Elaborating further, she said, "My mother was literally pleading for her life. She is really anxious and shaken by this incident," she wrote, and tagged Bengaluru police and said, "What would have happened if i had hit someone when being chased. Kindly look into CCTV footage from Someshwara temple to Meenakshi mall b/w 12:30-40am."

Miscreants purposefully blocked her way; tried to corner her

The woman also shared visuals of the attack and in one of the videos, a miscreant motorist could be seen purposefully blocking the path and harassing the woman and her mother.

In another video, the man glaring at the driver and her mother are seen circling the car when it shifts to show another man trying to break the window near driver's seat. The girl's mother can be heard pleading to be let off and saying that they have done no wrong.

The video has gone viral on social media and her thread has also gained traction on social media with many questioning if Bengaluru is becoming unsafe city.

Police complaint filed

Bengaluru Police reached out to her and asked for details and noted contact. Sharing an update, she said that she has filed a complaint in Mico Layout Police Station.