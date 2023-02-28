Watch: Men's rights activists worship Elon Musk in Bengaluru, call him woke-asura

Elon Musk has been making headlines largely for all the wrong reasons, from layoffs to charging money for blue ticks and lifting the ban on controversial handles. But he has also been garnering a separate fanbase who see him as anti-woke, especially after he blamed civil rights activists for Twitter losing ads. Although most Twitter employees may not be happy with Musk, there are activists in India who are worshipping the billionaire.

The tycoon known for firing people for criticising him publicly, is worshipped by men's rights activists for giving them freedom of speech. Members of the Save Indian Family Foundation in Bengaluru, organised a pooja with Musk's poster and labelled him Woke-Asura, which means the destroyer of woke people. The reverence for Musk comes at a time when Twitter has suffered a 40 per cent loss in ad revenues.

Full video of the actual puja (worship) of Elon Musk at Bangalore, India.



Men's Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from twitter by previous woke admins of the company.



After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech.



Elon Musk Puja pic.twitter.com/zzBoTiTuOV — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

The group shared a video of the event on Twitter, and further slammed men criticising the ritual, saying that they deserve fake allegations.

Pl read the comments under this video.



You will realise most men are sinners of terrible kind. They are highly judgmental and they attack the very people who are trying to save them in future from #FakeMaritalRapeCases.



Men are sinners!! They deserve fake cases. Read comments. https://t.co/t4dBQMFCeN — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 28, 2023

SIFF activists came up with a chant dedicated entirely to Musk, and claimed that they were shadowbanned before the billionaire took over Twitter. The organisation formed in 2005 calls women's empowerment an excuse for violating civil liberties of men, and also opposes laws against marital rape and dowry. They have even threatened a hunger strike in response to a PIL against marital rape in the Supreme Court.