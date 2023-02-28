Watch: Men's rights activists worship Elon Musk in Bengaluru, call him woke-asura

Elon Musk has been making headlines largely for all the wrong reasons, from layoffs to charging money for blue ticks and lifting the ban on controversial handles. But he has also been garnering a separate fanbase who see him as anti-woke, especially after he blamed civil rights activists for Twitter losing ads. Although most Twitter employees may not be happy with Musk, there are activists in India who are worshipping the billionaire.
The tycoon known for firing people for criticising him publicly, is worshipped by men's rights activists for giving them freedom of speech. Members of the Save Indian Family Foundation in Bengaluru, organised a pooja with Musk's poster and labelled him Woke-Asura, which means the destroyer of woke people. The reverence for Musk comes at a time when Twitter has suffered a 40 per cent loss in ad revenues.
The group shared a video of the event on Twitter, and further slammed men criticising the ritual, saying that they deserve fake allegations.
SIFF activists came up with a chant dedicated entirely to Musk, and claimed that they were shadowbanned before the billionaire took over Twitter. The organisation formed in 2005 calls women's empowerment an excuse for violating civil liberties of men, and also opposes laws against marital rape and dowry. They have even threatened a hunger strike in response to a PIL against marital rape in the Supreme Court.