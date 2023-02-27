Twitter lay off continues: Elon Musk's fires 50 more employees in the midst of unrelenting expense cuts

Twitter lay off continue: Elon Musk's fires 50 more employees in the midst of unrelenting expense cuts | Twitter

This week saw yet another wave of job cuts at Twitter, with 50 or so employees being let go on Saturday. With this, the company's workforce has decreased since Elon Musk took over by at least 70%. The social media company cut half of its personnel in November of last year as four advertisers reduced their spending.

Several engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app, and technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running, were affected by the job losses, according to a report by The Information.

While specific figures are unavailable, reports indicate that Twitter only employs 2,000 employees as of this writing.

The business has implemented a number of cost-cutting measures since Musk took charge in October of last year in an effort to counteract a decline in sales.

In November 3,700 workers were let off

Early in November, 3,700 workers were let off, and hundreds more afterwards tendered their resignations. Despite promises that there wouldn't be any more layoffs, the business this month authorised at least a dozen further job cuts in its Singapore and Dublin headquarters.

Twitter currently has two of its three offices in India closed, and more than 200 of its employees have been let off.

Musk had mentioned the service's "huge reduction in revenue" last year, as advertisers withdrew their support due to worries over content filtering.

Some Twitter employees accused firm of numerous legal infractions

Some former Twitter employees had accused the firm of numerous legal infractions related to Musk's takeover after the layoffs. Women were allegedly singled out for layoffs, and promised severance was not given. A US labour board has received at least three complaints against Twitter alleging that employees were let go for speaking out against the business, trying to organise a strike, and other actions covered by federal labour law.