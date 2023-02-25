Twitter turns off Slack for employees, some say 'Didn’t pay bills' | Image: Wikipedia

Twitter has apparently shut off its internal communication system Slack and employees posted on anonymous workplace chat app Blind that the company had stopped paying its Slack bills.

Employees were confused by the change, and no one worked on Friday because they were suddenly unable to communicate, according to Platformer.

Lost access to Jira

Also, employees lost access to Jira, a tracking tool that enables engineers to ship code and keep track of the development of new features. While some workers used email to communicate, others chose to just take the day off, and still others took two days off.

Although Slack wasn't down for "routine maintenance," Jira access was eventually restored.

There is no such thing as routine maintenance, according to a Slack employee.

The workplace and user accounts for Twitter were not deactivated, according to a Slack spokesperson. Slack seldom ever interrupts services for maintenance.

Musk has bills to pay

“We didn’t pay our Slack bill. Now everyone is barely working. Penny wise, pound foolish,” wrote a Twitter employee.

Another person described Slack's disappearance as the "proverbial final straw." Twitter did not respond to the report.

On Friday, a few users experienced a brief outage of the platform, and roughly 55% of users experienced difficulties using it on a mobile device.

The interruption was brief, and after some time the services were back online.