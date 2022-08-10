Mumbai: MMRDA toes Pvt developers' line to market BKC plots

Representative Image

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is trying to lure buyers for its two plots available for lease at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) encashing on the upcoming bullet train project. It says that soon, BKC will be connected with high-speed rail (bullet train) and Mumbai Metro. BKC also provides cycle tracks and pedestrian-friendly streets.

Usually, a government agency hardly engages itself in advertisements like private developers. However, trying to find a leasee for a time it seems now MMRDA too, using the marketing strategy.

Apart from the bullet train, MMRDA has also listed out a few other upcoming and existing projects at BKC, which include an international financial and business district with state-of-art infrastructure and seamless connectivity with Mumbai metropolitan region.

Leading national and international banks and financial institutions like National Exchange, the world's largest diamond bourse, Bharat diamond bourse trades globally from BKC.

Moreover, it also houses international countries' consulate offices, multi-cuisine restaurants, schools, hospitals among other high-end facilities.

The MMRDA has called an e-tender for two commercial plots-- 69C spread on 5,807.50 sqmt area and plot 69D of 6077.60 sqm area. The development potential on each plot is 30,000 sqmt and MMRDA has pegged the reserve price of each plot at Rs 3.44 lakh approximately.

Once it receives a positive response from buyers it will auction the two commercial plots and the one who quotes above the reserve price will be selected accordingly.

Interested can submit bids by September 6 till 6 pm with earnest money deposit through a bank guarantee of Rs 20 crore and online transfer of Rs 5 lakh to participate in the auction.