Mumbai: MMRDA to construct 2,000-bed makeshift Covid hospital in Malad Mindspace

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct a 2,000 bed makeshift hospital in Malad's Mindspace area in one of the open grounds. It has received direction to build the big Covid care facility from the state government, following which on Tuesday RA Rajeev, MMRDA Commissioner along with other senior officials paid a site visit.

The open ground is nearly 40,000 sq.mtrs on which this Covid hospital will come up. Along with ample bed facility and ICU provision for the treatment of critical patients, it will also have waiting area, parking facility for ambulance and other vehicles. This vacant land parcel belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), informed an MMRDA official.

Once the new Malad Covid hospital gets ready, the western suburb of Mumbai will get some major relief, especially when cases are soaring once again and hospitals facing shortage of beds to accommodate more patients.