Mumbai: MMRDA floats bids for Kalyan-Dombivali-Taloja metro line

To create a metro rail network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), outside of Greater Mumbai limits, the government has floated bids for construction of Kalyan-Dombivali-Taloja Metro Line 12.

20.75 metro corridor to connect extended suburbs

Also referred to as Orange line, this metro corridor will be 20.75 km long connecting the extended suburbs of Mumbai that are increasingly getting populated and lack an effective public transportation network.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) invited tenders from the civil contractors to get the route built along with the 17 metro stations on it.

Metro line 12 will be an extension of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro line 5 (also called Orange line) that is under construction. This corridor will have a link with Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh lines of 4 and 4A. Thus, those travelling from the eastern suburbs would be able to reach Taloja by changing the metro at two stations.

At the moment, those wanting to go to Taloja have to either travel by road or take a train up to Diva and change to another local heading either to Panvel or Roha. Trains between Diva and Panvel/ Roha are few.

All about Kalyan-Dombivali-Taloja metro line

The project would come up at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,521.80 crore. Starting Kalyan East, the 17 stations will be at Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golavali, Dombivali MIDC, Sagaon, Manpada, Sonarpada, Hedutane, Kolegaon, Nilje Gaon, Vadavali, Bale, Waklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot, Pisarve and Taloja.

Though the MMRDA officials have scheduled three years as the project deadline, the actual date of completion may get rescheduled due to challenges involved in the project including rehabilitation of structures in congested areas of Kalyan and other places along the right of way.