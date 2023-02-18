Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 1,521 Cr funds for Kalyan-Taloja metro line

Maharashtra CM Shinde announces Rs 1,521 Cr funds for Kalyan-Taloja metro line | File

Thane: The Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, February 15 during a function at Kalyan announced that the work of Kalyan -Taloja metro will start soon and on the second day of the promise that is on 17th February, 2023 the CM has announced a funds of Rs 1521 crore for the project.

Shinde during the event said that the construction work of Kalyan-Taloja metro will going to start soon. The Kalyan-Taloja metro includes railway lines and 17 railway stations.

Inauguration of development works in Kalyan

Various development works in Kalyan were inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. Kalyan MP Dr. Srikant Shinde has consistently pursued with the government and MMRDA authorities for this project. The Kalyan-Taloja metro line is the first to go as an extension of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro. This project will bring great relief to the citizens living beyond Thane. Metro line is also being constructed for the cities of Thane and Kalyan- Dombivli along with Mumbai. Under this, the construction of Thane - Bhiwandi - Kalyan metro line is going on at a fast pace. The route will further go from Kalyan to Dombivli and connect some villages of Kalyan taluka and further to Taloja. The total length of this route is 20 km and it has 17 stations. Due to the construction of this road, rural areas of KDMC and Kalyan taluka will be directly connected with Navi Mumbai, Taloja.

The actual construction of this road is about to begin. The construction of this route will be completed in the next two and a half years. Citizens of Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel will get a big relief.The 17 metro stations include Ganesh Nagar, Pisavali Gaon, Golvali, Dombivli MIDC, Sagaon, Sonarpada, Manpada, Hedutne and Kolegaon, Nilje Gaon, Vadavali (Khurd), Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisarve Depot, Pisarve and Taloja.Dr.Shrikant Shinde, MP from Kalyan constituency said, "Tenders have been announced for the actual construction of Kalyan -Taloja metro line and stations. We will be pushing to complete the work before the fixed period and the foundation of this project will be laid soon. Citizens will get a big relief due to this project. The target will be to get this project completed till the end of 2025."

