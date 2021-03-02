Mumbai: MMRDA Chief RA Rajeev gets 3-month extension from State Government

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) R A Rajeev, who retired on February 28 has been given three months contractual extension on Monday by the state government. This was done following several infrastructure development projects that have been introduced in Mumbai and MMR. Considering the officer's vast knowledge and experience, which is necessary for the smooth working of ongoing development work, his service tenure for three months extended starting from March 1st till May 31st, the government resolution (GR) reads.

Rajeev is a 1987 batch IAS officer. He is popularly known as Modern Infra man for implementing various infrastructure projects including 337 kilometres of Metro network in MMR during his service as MMRDA commissioner.

Prior to his posting to MMRDA, he also held important posts of Principal Secretary (Expenditure), Department of Finance, Government of Maharashtra Joint Secretary (Finance), Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India Principal Secretary, Home, Government of Maharashtra Principal Secretary, Environment, Government of Maharashtra Municipal Commissioner, Thane, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai among a few.