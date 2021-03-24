Mumbai: MMRDA appoints PMC for proposed Nariman Point-Colaba bridge

Finally the work of proposed bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba has been initiated. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responsible for undertaking this project has appointed a project management consultant (PMC) said R A Rajeev, commissioner MMRDA. The appointed PMC will be responsible to prepare a detailed project report, cost estimation, tendering process, traffic study among a few.
The said work is expected to be completed within four months time period.
According to the MMRDA, Li Associates had submitted a traffic survey report in 2005-2008 wherein development of the said bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba was recommended. After 16 years the project will finally take shape. The proposed bridge is expected to reduce travel time and traffic problem largely.
At present, those who wish to travel between Nariman Point and Colaba are required to take Captain Prakash Pethe Road. Due to no other road for the said route massive traffic is witnessed on a daily basis.
The new bridge connecting the two points will be 1.6 km long and will pass from the sea.
R A Rajeev, Commissioner MMRDA on the proposed project commented, "Nariman Point to Colaba new bridge will not effect the existing livelihood of fishermen and we will take care of it. All precautionary measures will be adopted. No obstruction will be caused to the fishermen's boats due to the project work. Also, the PMC of the said project will conduct study of marine species. This new bridge once developed will reduce the travel time."
