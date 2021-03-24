Mumbai: MMRDA appoints PMC for proposed Nariman Point-Colaba bridge

Finally the work of proposed bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba has been initiated. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responsible for undertaking this project has appointed a project management consultant (PMC) said R A Rajeev, commissioner MMRDA. The appointed PMC will be responsible to prepare a detailed project report, cost estimation, tendering process, traffic study among a few.

The said work is expected to be completed within four months time period.

According to the MMRDA, Li Associates had submitted a traffic survey report in 2005-2008 wherein development of the said bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba was recommended. After 16 years the project will finally take shape. The proposed bridge is expected to reduce travel time and traffic problem largely.