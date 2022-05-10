Mumbai: Misuse of alarm chain pulling delays 2300 local trains of central railway by 15 minutes

Misuse of the alarm chains on the long distance train is also affecting punctuality of local trains. In April 2022 around 2300 local trains of Mumbai division of central railways were delayed up to 15 minutes due to chain pulling of long distance trains in the suburban section of Mumbai division.

"The chains are provided for passengers facing safety or security issues to communicate to the guard and loco pilot but, it is misused for helping delayed co-passengers board the train; to collect mobile phones that fall out of train owing to carelessness; to aid passengers who get down to purchase food/water at stations and are unable to board train in time, and for passengers who misses the destination and those who forget luggage and alighting/boarding at intermediate stations," said an officer of CR. “In order to control crowd and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling cases on trains at platform in summer season, CR increased the price of platform tickets as a temporary measure from Rs.10/- to Rs. 50/- at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days i.e. from May 9th to May 23rd, 2022.” added an official.

"In the Mumbai Division, chain pulling occurs mainly at Kalyan, LTT and Thane stations. These are important Main line stations where most trains halt. If chain pulling occurs after the train is started at crossing points of these stations, then the train blocks other lines also, which badly hits the punctuality of local trains, especially in morning and evening peak hours", said an official.

"The act of ACP ( alarm chain pulling ) in a train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that run behind it. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains, hampering their punctuality" said Shivaji Sutar CPRO ,CR

" A total of 332 cases of Alarm Chain Pulling have been reported in the Mumbai division for the period 1st April 2022 to 30 April 2022. Out of these 53 cases have been registered as justified due to valid reasons, whereas 279 cases have been registered as unreasonable. A total of 188 offenders have been prosecuted under section 141 of the Indian Railway Act for pulling of alarm chain without sufficient or valid reason and an amount of Rs.94,000/- have been realized as penalty," Sutar said adding that because of this punctuality of around 700 long distance and over 2300 local trains affected.

"We appeal to the passengers not to resort to ACP for unnecessary / frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing the rest of travellers. The misuse of the alarm chain without sufficient and reasonable cause is a crime under Section 141 of Railways Act, 1989, punishable by a three-month jail sentence or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both," said an officer of CR.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:58 PM IST