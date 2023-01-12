Mumbai: Minorities Commission seeks Waqf office in city; ask govt to fill vacancies

National Minorities Commission chairperson Syed Shahezadi addressed media during a press conference at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The National Commission for Minorities will ask the state government to fill up vacancies in the state Minorities Commission and also seek an office for Waqf in Mumbai since the state headquarters for the outfit is in Aurangabad as most of the properties are there, Syed Shahezadi member of National Commission for Minorities told reporters on Wednesday.

Calling for a report on the Bandra Christian cemetery issue where land is sought for road expansion, Marol Qabrastan issue that is shut, asking government to carry on with the grants for education and digitising its records were the other topics that Shahezadi also spoke on while interacting with the press at the Sahyadri State Guest House.

The press conference was held at the end of her three-day tour to the city in which she interacted with members of the Minority Department, Waqf officials, the Haj Committee, and members of the minority communities.

Demands report on Christian cemetary in Bandra, Marol Qabrastan

“In my meeting with members of the Christian community, they raised the issue. I will be calling for a report on the issue,” said Shahezadi. She said that the issue of Bandra Jewish Cemetery was not broached and Jews were not present for it to be taken up.

The other cemetery issue for which she is calling the report is the Marol Qabrastan that was given to the Muslim community but lies shut. She refrained from commenting about the notice to Minara Masjid Trust and various Trusts saying they donot come under the Waqf, and said the matter was sub-judice.

Wants govt to continue with scholarships

“I was told by Waqf officials that over 200 people are needed for the effective functioning of Waqf,” she informed.

Mushaira, which was not held at the Gateway of India for the past few years, will be held on January 26 this year, she informed.

“Scholarship is being withdrawn because the government feels that the education is free till standard VIII. However, there is still need for encouragement and scholarship programs should be there,” she said and added, “We have also sought a status update from the state and police on around 15 issues that were sent by the Commission.”