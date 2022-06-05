Mumbai: Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw praises punctuality maintained by Western Railway

Minister of railway Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the punctuality maintained by The Western Railway and its emphasis on cleanliness. On Sunday he visited Mumbai central station and reviewed the facilities of the waiting room as well as the pod hotel of Mumbai central.

According to sources, Vaishnaw directed WR officials to maintain the cleanliness and punctuality of trains. Vaishnaw also visited the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) at Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Mumbai Central and reviewed its functioning. He was accompanied by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway; Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge), Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior railway officials of WR. According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vaishnaw inspected the Train Management System (TMS) as well as the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) thoroughly and appreciated the advanced technology. "He commended the UCCC's easy data collection, data monitoring that helps in making real-time decisions, improving safety and resource optimization," Thakur added.

Thereafter, he interacted with the young railway officials and motivated them to take up challenges and work forward with a vision toward a brighter future for railways. The minister also shared his vision of ‘Empowerment of Divisions’ with the railway officers and asked them to share their views about Gati Shakti. He also encouraged them to lead Indian Railways to new pinnacles and transform IR into a world-class railway.

Later, he conducted an inspection of Mumbai Central station. He also visited the Waiting Room and interacted with passengers and took feedback regarding cleanliness, punctuality, train services, etc. The minister was pleased to receive positive feedback from them.

Apart from that, he visited one of the vendor stalls and enquired about the digital payment facility. Vaishnaw also interacted with Sahayaks (coolies) at Mumbai Central station and assure them about solving their problems.