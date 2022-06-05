Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: Just as the monsoon is approaching the coastal city of Mumbai. The fishermen are preparing for it by taking their boats further away from the coast to keep them safe.

Here below you can find some of the images, where the fishermen are moving their boats out of the waters with the help of the crane.

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande