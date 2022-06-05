e-Paper Get App

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

Mumbai monsoon is just round the corner and the fishermen in Mumbai are gearing up for it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: Just as the monsoon is approaching the coastal city of Mumbai. The fishermen are preparing for it by taking their boats further away from the coast to keep them safe.

Here below you can find some of the images, where the fishermen are moving their boats out of the waters with the help of the crane.

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

In Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts | Bhushan Koyande

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiIn Pics: Mumbai fishermen use crane to move their boats before monsoon starts

RECENT STORIES

In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

In Pictures: Cyclists in Mumbai participate in 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' rally

In a primary, RBI considers using images of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam on Indian currency

In a primary, RBI considers using images of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam on Indian currency

BJP says it 'respects all religions', days after spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet...

BJP says it 'respects all religions', days after spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet...

'He kissed my lips, unhooked his trousers': Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by family...

'He kissed my lips, unhooked his trousers': Kubbra Sait reveals she was sexually abused by family...

Four nabbed with tiger hide, claws

Four nabbed with tiger hide, claws