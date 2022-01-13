Mumbai: Minimum temperature likely to rise to 19-21 degree Celsius over the weekend

Mumbai: After recording chilly mornings for past few days, temperature is likely to rise in Mumbai over the upcoming weekend. From January 15 to 20, city's maximum temperature will rise to 30-32°C and minimum temperature to 19°C-21°C.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 27.3 degrees celsius while the minimum was at 14.4degrees celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Colaba observatory was 27 degrees celsius while the minimum was 16.2 degrees celsius.

As per the forecast issued by the IMD's Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai for the next seven days, night time temperature during the week is likely to rise from Thursday. The forecast stated that the maximum temperature in the city will rise to 30°C by January 15 or the end of this week.

The temperature in Mumbai and adjoining areas will continue to hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees celsius in the next 24 t0 48 hours, before starting to rise, IMD has predicted.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells may occur over parts of Vidarbha, IMD has predicted.

The regional meteorological centre of IMD Nagpur has issued a yellow warning for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha till Thursday, an official said.

Temperature in some regions like Mahabaleshwar and adjoining areas dipped so much that frost was seen.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:17 PM IST