Mumbai: After chilly weather for couple of days, temperature likely to rise by weekend

Mumbaikars, it seems time to keep your woollens back as weathermen have indicated that temperature is likely to rise and so will humidity. After chilly weather for a couple of days weathermen have forecasted an increase in the mercury levels by the weekend.

As per the forecast issued by the IMD's Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai for the next seven days, night time temperature during the week is likely to rise from Thursday. The forecast stated that the maximum temperature in the city will rise to 30°C by January 15 or the end of this week.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 27.3 degrees celsius while the minimum was at 14.4degrees celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Colaba observatory was 27 degrees celsius while the minimum was 16.2 degrees celsius.

The temperature in Mumbai and adjoining areas will continue to hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees celsius in the next 24 t0 48 hours, before starting to rise, IMD has predicted.

Explaining the scenario, Rajesh Kapadia, of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog said: "Two back to back Western Disturbances in North India rushed in cold air down South into Maharashtra. Now, with the passing of these systems, Mumbai temperatures are set to rise, but gradually. Next few days will see the days getting into the late 20s, that is the maximum temprature to rise to 28 to 29 degrees celsius. Nights, with the nip going will gradually rise from the current 14 degree celsius to 17 to18 degrees celsius. Though the temperature rise will be gradual, the warmth will be felt by Mumbaikars on the weekend as the thermometer crosses 30 degree celsius."

Meanwhile another cyclonic circulation is set over north Konkan and Goa, and a trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation to Jharkhand across Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh lines. Due to this during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures of Maharashtra, and other adjoining states dropped by 2-3 degrees. Not only this but light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells occurred over the Vidarbha region. Several districts in east Vidarbha, including Nagpur, witnessed rainfall and hail during the day on Wednesday.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells may occur over parts of Vidarbha, IMD has predicted.

The regional meteorological centre of IMD Nagpur has issued a yellow warning for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha till Thursday, an official said.

Temperature in some regions like Mahabaleshwar and adjoining areas dipped so much that frost was seen.

Temperature recorded in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and adjoining areas on January 12 (in degrees celsius)

Santacruz :14.4

Colaba : 16.2

CSTM :16.5

Byculla:16.5

Matunga:16.1

Chembur:16.2

Vikhroli:17.1

Kurla:17.5

MiraRoad:14.8

Badlapur :11.8

Virar:13

Belapur:16.9

Seawoods:17.7

Panvel :13.7

Palghar:13.7

Dahanu:14.1

(Source: IMD, Skymet and Vagaries of Weather)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:11 PM IST