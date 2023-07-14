 Mumbai: Milind Ekbote Withdraws Petition Seeking Quashing Of FIR Against Him For Hate Speech
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Milind Ekbote Withdraws Petition Seeking Quashing Of FIR Against Him For Hate Speech

Mumbai: Milind Ekbote Withdraws Petition Seeking Quashing Of FIR Against Him For Hate Speech

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and RN Laddha on Friday expressed that it was not inclined to grant any relief which prompted Ekbote’s advocate to withdraw the plea.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

Milind Ekbote, president of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Pratishthan and Samasta Hindu Aghadi (SHA), withdrew his petition from the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him for an alleged hate speech given by him in 2021, after the court indicated that will not rule in his favour.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and RN Laddha on Friday expressed that it was not inclined to grant any relief which prompted Ekbote’s advocate to withdraw the plea.

In 2021, the FIRs were registered at Khadak police station in Pune and another one in Thane.

Read Also
Pune: Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote booked for calling Kondhwa a 'mini Pakistan'
article-image

Ekbote's hate speech patronizing Shivaji Maharaj hurt sentiments

An event was organised on December 19, 2021, at Natubaug in Pune to commemorate the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The police claimed that Ekbote gave a speech during the event that had the potential to incite people and hurt religious sentiments.

During the hearing on Friday, advocate Yashovardhan Deshmukh, appearing for Ekbote, requested to read the statements mentioned in the FIR.

However, the bench advised against it, stating that Ekbote should consider withdrawing the petition. It further said that the case had been made based on the contents of the FIR.

Ekbote would withdraw petition

Deshmukh then informed the court that Ekbote would withdraw the petition concerning the FIR registered in Pune.

The bench noted that the second FIR, registered at Thane, was based on the same set of facts as the one in Pune. It then directed Deshmukh to submit a copy of the documents and the petition to the public prosecutor, who would then present it before an officer not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police. The HC has asked the prosecution to file a reply by August 11.

Read Also
Pune: Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote booked for 'promoting enmity'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Now, Drones To Rescue People From Drowning

Mumbai News: Now, Drones To Rescue People From Drowning

Mumbai News: After Drowning of Woman in Bandra, BMC Takes Preventive Measures

Mumbai News: After Drowning of Woman in Bandra, BMC Takes Preventive Measures

₹264 Cr TDS Refund Scam: ED Arrests IT Official, 2 Associates in Mumbai

₹264 Cr TDS Refund Scam: ED Arrests IT Official, 2 Associates in Mumbai

Mumbai News: When It Rains, It Pours For Motorists

Mumbai News: When It Rains, It Pours For Motorists

Mumbai: Cinema Snack Just Got A Bit More Tasty; Lower GST Makes Popcorn Cheaper

Mumbai: Cinema Snack Just Got A Bit More Tasty; Lower GST Makes Popcorn Cheaper