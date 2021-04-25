Mumbai: MHADA to set up 1,000-bed makeshift hospital at Somaiya College ground

The Mumbai broad of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) wants to set up a 1,000 beds covid-19 new makeshift hospital in Somaiya Medical College's open ground in Ghatkopar. It has floated an expression of interest (EOI) inviting agencies to set up the Jumbo Covid-19 hospital recently. Interested agencies can submit bids up till April 28th.

Vinod Ghosalkar, one of the chairman of MHADA and Shiv Sena former legislator from Mumbai said, "This will be the third such facility that will build by MHADA. Once ready it will provide major relief to central and eastern suburb residents especially at a time when Covid-19 cases are drastically increasing across the city." Previously, the MHADA had built similar Covid-19 hospitals in Thane and Mumbra region, Ghosalkar asserted.



The newly proposed Covid-19 hospital in Somaya ground will also have 200 Intensive care unit (ICU) beds which will be useful for the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients. As per several media reports, on a daily basis in Mumbai and MMR the family members of Covid-19 infected patients have been facing problems to get beds in the hospital and other life-saving medicines on time. The city is facing an acute shortage of medical facilities like Oxygen, Remdesivir injections, Plasma following the rise in Covid-19 patients in the last few months. The government officials and state ministers have also addressed these issues and ensured to meet the rising demand stating that they are in regular contact with pharmaceutical companies.



Reportedly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) similarly in direction of the state government has started the makeshift Covid-19 hospital work in Malad Mind Space vacant land parcel. Like the existing Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo Covid 19 centre, which is greatly helping to treat patients of Mumbai, the new Malad Covid 19 hospital will reduce the burden from existing hospitals and be greatly useful for western suburb residents once ready.

