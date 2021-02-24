Mumbai: MHADA sends proposal to state for rent provision in BDD Chawl redevelopment

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has sent a proposal to the state government on rent provision for the tenants of the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls. The proposal has been made for those tenants who do not wish to take transit accommodation.

Kiran Mane, the general secretary of BDD chawl Hakk Savrakshan Samiti, said, "The demand has been made by us, as MHADA does not have adequate transit homes. These will eventually affect the redevelopment project. Moreover, the authority plans to construct transit buildings. Therefore, instead of spending money to construct transit buildings, it can divert it to rent payments."

Interestingly, if this proposal is approved, other redevelopment project tenants will also get rent. At present, MHADA has limitations to offer only transit accommodation. However, with MHADA now taking up incomplete redevelopment projects and the approval of this proposal, it can also offer tenants rent instead of transit houses, which was otherwise a major hurdle.

MHADA is the nodal agency appointed for the redevelopment of all three layouts of BDD chawl. However, due to no favorable support from the tenants, the project construction work could not begin till date.