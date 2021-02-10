Mumbai: MHADA to conduct lottery for BDD chawl tenants today

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is ready to conduct a housing lottery draw today for the tenants residing in the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls at NM Joshi Marg. An official release stated, "Total 272 tenants have been shifted in transit houses and a lottery will be held for these tenants. There are a total 700 tenants, of which 607 tenants have been proved eligible. It has signed a transit agreement with 314 tenants at the site." The housing minister of Mumbai suburbs and the city guardian minister will be present on the occasion.