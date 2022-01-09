Mumbai: MHADA selects Relecon Infrastructure to carry out 13 years delayed Goregoan's Patra Chawl redevelopment project

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has finally selected Relcon Infraprojects Ltd to carry out the 13 years old delayed Goregoan's Patra Chawl housing redevelopment project. State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad declared that on January 26 the ground breaking ceremony will be performed.

For the proposed work two renowned developers had earlier shown interest, wherein after technical scrutiny the company was selected, as per the MHADA.

The selected company Relcon Infrastructure has carried out some of the prestigious projects across the country. Some of the landmark projects include residential and hostel buildings for IIT Gandhinagar, the Iconic Tower for MMRDA in Mumbai, Income Tax Headquarters at Ahmedabad among others.

The scope of work of this appointed developer primarily includes survey, planning, designing, construction, structural restoration, obtaining all relevant permissions, amendments and required completion/occupation certificate from local authorities concerned on a lump-sum basis to complete the balance work of the rehab portion.

The Free Press Journal had reported that MHADA had floated the tender after Uddhav Thackeray government cleared a decision in July, directing the agency to complete the rehab portion of the project on priority and resettle the Chawl tenants waiting for their homes since 2010.

