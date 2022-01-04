Mumbai: MHADA demolishes first building to kick off Naigoan BDD Chawl redevelopment project

After a delay of almost five years, on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai board, finally managed to demolish one single building "5B" in Naigoan's Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl cluster. Further paving the way for the much-awaited redevelopment project that has received strong resistance from tenants.

At present, tenants of 5B, 7B and 22 B buildings comprising 175 tenants have only vacated their houses in Phase 1, Plot B of total 23 chawls. In place of these three demolished buildings, saleable component buildings will be built in, as per the information shared by the MHADA.

The three buildings that have been vacated were previously used to be staff quarters of employees working in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run King Edward Memorial (K.E.M) hospital, Parel. These tenants have been offered and shifted to alternative transit accommodation in Bombay Dyeing mill houses located in Naigoan.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad present during the demolition of the building stated that in Phase 1 Plot B a few of the tenants have opposed following which the survey work could not be completed. However, government will consider their all legitimate demand and soon decision regarding it will be taken. Meanwhile, he emphasised, "These residents' trust has been obtained in favour of this proposed redevelopment project and I don't see any issues to appear further which will act as a roadblock in the project works anymore."

While Phase 2 Plot A comprising total 19 chawls of which building no. 1A, 2A, 14A, 18A and 19A (total 5 chawls) survey has been completed and 325 tenants eligibility has been declared. Furthermore, MHADA through computerised system also allocated 222 beneficiaries the houses that they will get in the new redeveloped buildings.

In Naigoan BDD Chawl cluster there are a total 42 ground plus three structures wherein 3,344 tenants are residing. As per the proposed redevelopment plan made by architect M/s Sandeep Shirke & Associates approved by the government, the redeveloped new buildings will be of 3 basement+ stilt+ 22 storeyed buildings.

In 2017, L&T was appointed to carry out the project at contract value of Rs 2,800 crore. In fact, following no hope of starting the project on ground the appointed contractor had also expressed its desire to withdraw from the project. The Free Press Journal had reported about it however, state government intervened and assured the contractor following which it cancelled its plan of withdrawal.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:22 PM IST