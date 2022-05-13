Mumbai: MHADA lottery for Konkan Board's 1,200 houses to be called in June

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan board lottery draw will be called in June this year. Total 1,200 houses in the affordable lottery scheme will be made available to aspirants interested to purchase MHADA lottery houses.

In this lottery draw, along with houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, those houses obtained in a private builder's project comprising 20 per cent were also included, Konkan Board Chief Engineer(3) said in a press conference called on Friday.

This Konkan board lottery draw houses are mainly located in Kalyan, Thane, Dombivili, Vasai, Virar among other places.

Last year in October, the Konkan board offered 8,984 houses via lottery draw. Wherein 2.46 lakh applicants had shown interest. According to MHADA, the lottery winners of houses that have been obtained from private developers through a 20 per cent quota have been started.

While the winners of other PMAY houses and MHADA initiated projects, further extension till May 31st of this year has been given for submission of documents.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:41 PM IST