Mumbai: MHADA looking for real estate consultant for BDD chawl redevelopment projects

Since the Bombay Development Directorate Chawls located at Naigoan, Worli and NM Joshi has been initiated now the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) looking for a real estate consultant. According to an official, the said appointed consultant will be largely to keep a check on project work and see if it being carried out by the appointed contractors as per the approved plans so to prevent any construction violation.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on May 5 informed that the new building excavation work at Naigoan BDD project has been started. The redevelopment work here was particularly delayed for almost eight years. FPJ had reported about the delays extensively. Now since MHADA agreed to sign single agreement for transit and new house in the redevelopment project, which was the important demand of tenants the shifting of residents for redevelopment has finally began.

The Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment project contract was awarded in January 2019, while contracts for the Naigoan and NM Joshi Marg BDD Chawl projects were awarded in March 2017. The project was first proposed by the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government, by ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Later, the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, held a second ground-breaking ceremony for the project.

Before Naigoan BDD redevelopment excavation work, the construction work for new buildings was only active on Worli site.

In fact, the Rs 17,000 revamp of century old Britishers built BDD chawl is today one of the biggest housing project initiated by Maharashtra government in Mumbai. Apart from providing new houses to the original tenants with modern amenities, the Mumbai board of MHADA will get surplus houses which it can sell in open market through lottery scheme. Mumbaikars' will get an opportunity to apply for these houses soon which will be located in prime areas of city --Worli, Naigon, NM Joshi were properties prices have gone up making it almost impossible for a common middle mice group salaried class family to own a house here.

