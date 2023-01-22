Mumbai MHADA lottery: 4,000 homes up for grabs in Goregaon's Pahadi, Powai, Sion, Borivali; check eligibility criteria

A lottery will be held in March by the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) to sell about 4,000 dwellings.

The housing department's representatives presented the specifics of the lottery draw on Friday. About 2,200 residences will make up the Pahadi neighbourhood of Goregaon West on the Link Road, and the remaining units will be spread out among Powai, Sion, Borivali, etc.

All four income tiers—Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group—will have access to the residences (HIG).

60% of 4,000 homes for economically weak and low income section

Sixty percent of the 4,000 homes that will be sold will fall into the EWS and LIG categories. The MIG and HIG will receive the remaining 40%.

The cost of the apartments in the EWS and LIG groups will be approximately ₹ 35 lakh and ₹ 45 lakh. Prices for MIG and HIG apartments have not yet been determined.

The sale of homes offered by private developers is expected to experience a temporary snag as a result of the lottery.

The applicant must present all required paperwork when applying for the residence, unlike in the past. A programme has been created to screen out applications that are ineligible and provide a final list of candidates. In the past, such documentation happened after the lottery results were made public.

After winning the lottery, the home winners must take possession of the flat and make the payment within 30-45 days. Earlier, it used to take at least 4-5 months to complete the payment and possession processes.

INCOME GROUP CLASSIFICATION



Economically Weaker Section: Up to ₹ 6 lakh per annum

Low Income Group: Up to ₹ 9 lakh per annum

Middle Income Group: Up to ₹ 12 lakh per annum

High Income Group: Above ₹ 12 lakh per annum

Steps to apply for MHADA home

1. Go to website for registration : www.mhada.gov.in/en

2. Create 'username'

3. Select specific lottery and scheme

4. Make online payment for lottery through netbanking

5. Registration should be completed before January 31

6. Lottery registration fees will depend on income group.

List of required documents:

Aadhaar card

Birth certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

Eligible driving license

PAN card

Bank account details

Passport

School leaving Certificate

Voter ID Card

Eligibility to apply for lottery:

Must be 18 years old, children can't apply

Certificate of domicile

A candidate for a Low Income Group apartment must make between ₹ 25,001 and ₹ 50,000 per month.

An applicant for a Middle Income Group apartment must make between ₹ 50,001 and ₹ 75,000 per month.

A candidate for a High Income Group apartment must make at least ₹ 75,001 each month.

