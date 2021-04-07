Mumbai: Metro One to run 200 trips from April 8

The Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) that operates metro line between Ghatkopar and Versova comprising 11.5 km has decided to increase the number of trips. From Thursday total 200 trips will be made, from existing 170 trips.
According to the Metro One, they had recently reduced number of trips anticipating lower ridership due to new Government of Maharashtra (GoM) directives. Now based on current trends from April 8th, MMOPL will increase its services by around 30 per day. The reduced headway (time gap between two trips)will ensure safe and healthy travelling experience, it believes.
Per trips will be available at a time gap of 5-10 minutes, which was earlier running at a time gap of 6-12 minutes.
While on Saturday and Sunday, owing to “break the chain” guidelines of additional restrictions (weekend lockdown) the metro services will run at reduced frequency.
MMOPL informed that the operational timings will remain unchanged with first train from Versova at 06:50 am and last train from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm. Stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train.
The Metro One is witnessing around 1.10 lakh ridership on weekdays while on weekends the ridership is nearly 40,000. Now since state government has imposed weekend lockdown amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the officials believe that weekend ridership will eventually come down.
