Mumbai: Metro One to run 200 trips from April 8





While on Saturday and Sunday, owing to “break the chain” guidelines of additional restrictions (weekend lockdown) the metro services will run at reduced frequency.

MMOPL informed that the operational timings will remain unchanged with first train from Versova at 06:50 am and last train from Ghatkopar at 10:15 pm. Stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train.

The Metro One is witnessing around 1.10 lakh ridership on weekdays while on weekends the ridership is nearly 40,000. Now since state government has imposed weekend lockdown amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the officials believe that weekend ridership will eventually come down.







