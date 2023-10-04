Mumbai Metro One Sets New Record For Daily Ridership With 4.79 Lakh Commuters On Sept 27

Mumbai Metro One has set a new record of daily ridership and carried 479,333 passengers on 27th September. This is amongst the highest daily ridership on a single day achieved by Mumbai Metro One till date.

"On 27th September, Mumbai Metro One achieved a new daily ridership record by carrying 479,333 passengers, surpassing ridership of 449,144 which was just before the pandemic on 14th February 2020. This milestone demonstrates the resilience and popularity of the metro system in Mumbai" said an official of Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd ( MMOPL).

Drop after pandemic

Before the pandemic, Mumbai Metro One consistently served an average weekday ridership of 440,000 to 450,000 commuters. However, the pandemic necessitated a temporary halt in operations, lasting 211 days from March 22, 2020, to October 18, 2020. Post-resumption on October 19, 2020, the metro operated under restrictions until March 31, 2022.

According to MMOPL, The post-pandemic recovery journey was marked by perseverance and innovative strategies. Initiatives such as a pillar poster campaign, a society contact program, and the promotion of digital payments for commuter convenience contributed to a gradual increase in ridership. By the end of the 2020-2021 financial year, daily ridership had reached 200,000.

Ridership rising since April

"This positive trajectory continued into 2022-2023, with ridership reaching 250,000 in April and eventually surging to 400,000 by the fiscal year's end. The metro's unwavering commitment to punctuality, maintaining over 99% punctuality throughout the year, further enhanced its reputation" said an official of MMOPL.

Notably, in December 2022, Mumbai Metro One achieved the significant milestone of 1 crore monthly ridership for the first time since the pandemic's onset. This trend persisted into 2023, with an average of 1 crore riders utilizing the metro system every month.

Currently, Mumbai Metro One operates 398 trips on average daily on weekdays, offering a service frequency of 3-4 minutes during peak hours and 7-8 minutes during off-peak hours. "The metro system's mission remains steadfast: to provide a safe, reliable, comfortable, and customer-centric mode of transport on the Versova - Ghatkopar corridor while setting international standards for cost-effective metro rail services" said an official MMOPL.