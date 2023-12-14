Mumbai Metro One Modernises AFC System; Integrates Unified Payment Option For Enhanced Commuter Convenience

FPJ

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has unveiled a significant technological transformation in its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system. "With a commitment to commuter convenience, Mumbai Metro One has successfully modernised its infrastructure, embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance the travel experience its commuters," said an official.

One of the notable advancements is the integration of a unified payment option, allowing both existing metro cards (closed-loop) and common mobility cards (NCMC open-loop) to be accepted through a single card reader.

Over its nine years of operation, Mumbai Metro One has maintained punctuality rate exceeding 99 per cent. From introducing the bank combo card and mobile QR ticket to WhatsApp ticketing, the metro has consistently strived to stay ahead in providing commuter-friendly solutions.

'Mumbai Metro One strategically placed its upgraded AFC gates'

The enhanced system now accommodates common mobility cards (NCMC) issued by various banks on all 100 per cent fare gates, offering commuters a versatile and integrated payment option.

"With 125 entry fare gates and 122 exit gates, Mumbai Metro One has strategically placed its upgraded AFC gates, with major hubs like Ghatkopar and Andheri boasting a significant number of gates. Ghatkopar Metro Station, with 27 AFC gates for entry and exit, and Andheri Metro Station, featuring 16 entry gates and 20 exit gates during peak hours, are vital nodes in the metro network," said an official.

QR scanners installed

The upgradation process also included the installation of advanced QR scanners, resulting in a remarkable increase in throughput by more than 20 per cent. This not only expedites the fare collection process but also contributes to the overall efficiency of the metro system.

Mumbai Metro One's journey began in 2007 when the Mass Rapid Transit System project, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Corridor, was awarded through a PPP framework to the R Infra-led consortium. As the first metro project awarded on a PPP basis in India, Mumbai Metro One has played a pivotal role in providing essential east-to-west connectivity.