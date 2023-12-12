Mumbai: Proposed CSMT Metro Station To Be Linked With Existing Railway Station To Enhance Connectivity, Ease Overcrowding

Mumbai's CSMT station | ANI

In a bid to optimize connectivity and alleviate potential overcrowding, the railway and state government are actively considering options to connect the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro Station of Mumbai Metro Line 3 to the existing CSMT railway station. Recent discussions have highlighted the need for a strategic link that not only caters to the present but also anticipates future demands.

Other connectivity options

Sources reveal that a meeting has already taken place between railway and state government officials, leading to the exploration of another connectivity options. The first option involves utilizing the existing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) subway to connect the proposed CSMT Metro Station with the existing CSMT railway station. However, in a forward-thinking move, the authorities are also exploring a second option to address potential over-crowding concerns.

Under the second option, plans are underway to construct a new subway connecting the proposed CSMT Metro Station to platform number one of the existing CSMT railway station, near the Himalaya bridge. The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has communicated this proposal to the Central Railway, emphasizing that the new connection will proceed if found feasible.

"The objective behind the proposed subway is not only to facilitate a seamless interchange between the metro and railway systems but also to mitigate the risk of congestion, particularly in the already crowded existing BMC subway. Recognizing the significance of this infrastructure project, the RLDA, state government, and railway authorities are collaboratively working towards a viable solution" said a railway officials.

Metro Line 3

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity between south Mumbai and the western suburbs. With the potential to ease the burden on local trains, especially on the Western line, the metro project is eagerly awaited by commuters. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is ambitiously targeting the completion of the entire project by June 2024.