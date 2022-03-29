Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 to become operational soon; Route, fare, all you need to know

Almost 8 years after the country's financial capital got its first east-west Mumbai Metro One corridor, the city will get two more lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7 - which will be partially opened this Saturday.

As per IANS, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the two new Mumbai Metro lines for public operation on the auspicious Maharashtrian New Year Day, Gudi Padva, on April 2, a top official said on Monday.

Both lines are fully elevated and Metro 2A, running from Dahisar west to D.N. Nagar (Andheri west), and Metro 7, from Dahisar east to Andheri east, would immensely benefit the people in the north-western suburbs.

Metro 7 is 33.50 km long with 29 stations when fully completed and Metro 2A will be 18 km long with 17 stations en route.

Running parallel to the Western Express Highway, the Western Railway suburban section, the S. V. Road and the Link Road, the two new Metro Lines are intended to reduce road congestion and overcrowding in the local trains by up to one-third.

Stations on the two Metro lines:

Stations on Metro Line 7:

Aarey

Dindoshi

Kurar

Akurli

Poisar

Magathane

Devipada

Rashtriya Udyan

Ovaripada

Dahisar

Stations on Metro Line 2A:

Dhanukarwadi

Kandivali

Pahadi Eksar

Borivali West

Eksar

Mandapeshwar

Khandarpada

Upper Dahisar

Dahisar

Metro fare structure:

Rs 10 for 0-3 km

Rs 20- for 3-12 km

Rs 30 for 12-18 km

Rs 40 for 18km-24 km

Rs 50 for 24-30 km

