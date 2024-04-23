Mumbai Metro Line 3 Ready For Testing Next Week; Check Details

Mumbai Metro 3 Loaded Trials To Begin Next Week; Phase-1 To Likely Be Operational By May-End |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is all set to conduct trails on Metro 3 or Aqua Line next week. The integrated testing in trains will also start on the Aarey Colony-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route. Earlier, an empty coach dry run was held to observe the fastest speed of 95 km per hour of the metro. Metro 3 is a 33.5 KMs long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. Length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade.

Since ‘loaded tests’ are important before putting trains to operation, sources from MMRCL said it refers to a technique in which sacks filled with stones would be loaded into eight coaches depending on the tonnage capacity of the train with safety being the top priority for the officials. These loaded trials are expected to go on for a while wherein the oscillation of the coaches on straight tracks and curvatures will also be noted along with other aspects.

“We do not want to leave any margin of error before we open the line to passengers, as safety is paramount,” an MMRCL official said not wishing to be named. “The trials are very thorough. After this, the Research, Design and Safety Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will inspect the various parameters of Metro 3,” he added.

A metro train with eight coaches is 75% motorised. It sets a new benchmark for operational efficiency and mobility in India, unlike other lines which are 50% motorised. This is for the first time in India that an eight-car metro train had a 75% motor for better operations and movement.

Other metro lines have 50% motors which is also one of the reasons why authorities like the RDSO and CMRS want to have a closer look during the trials before certifying the operations.

According to MMRCL officials, Metro 3 project is 96% complete and what remains is the work pertaining to the beautification of stations, last-minute touch-ups to the stations and platforms, besides other minor works.

MMRCL currently has 19 rakes in its fleet, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the underground metro corridor. Once ready, 260 services will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily.

MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which will involve connectivity with other modes of public transport for the last mile, good footpaths outside the stations, seating arrangements and foot over bridges wherever needed.