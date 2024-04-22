Mumbai Metro 3 Loaded Trials To Begin Next Week; Phase-1 Between Seepz To BKC Likely To Be Operational By May-End

Mumbai Metro 3 Loaded Trials To Begin Next Week; Phase-1 To Likely Be Operational By May-End |

Mumbai: The long-awaited Metro 3, also known as the Aqua line, has reached a new development milestone, nearing its completion & operation very soon. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, starting next week, the Metro authorities will initiate loaded integrated trials on trains along the Phase 1 Aarey-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route. Previously, dry runs with empty coaches had been conducted to assess the metro's designed speeds, reaching up to 95 kmph.

Loaded trials on the other hand involve filling each coach of the eight-car train with stone-filled gunny bags to simulate passenger weight before operational deployment. This strategic testing aims to ensure the trains function optimally under passenger loads.

Expected to kick off next week, the loaded trials will span a period, during which various factors will be precisely documented. Observations will include coach oscillations on both straight tracks and curves, among other critical aspects.

Officials Working On Not Leaving Any Margin Of Error

Declaring safety as paramount, a government official while speaking to the Hindustan Times explained the need for thorough trials before opening the line to passengers. “We do not want to leave any margin of error before we open the line to passengers, as safety is paramount,” said the government official.

Following these trials, the Research, Design and Safety Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will scrutinise other parameters of the Metro 3 line.

Distinguished by a 75% motor, the eight-car metro train sets a new standard in India, offering enhanced operational efficiency and movement compared to other lines with 50% motors. Alongside, rigorous inspections by authorities like the RDSO and CMRS are important before certifying metro operations.

Current Status Of The Project

The project stands at 96% completion, with the remaining tasks primarily focused on station beautification, last-minute touch-ups and minor works. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) boasts a fleet of 19 rakes, more than sufficient for Phase 1's underground metro corridor. Upon completion, 260 services are set to accommodate approximately 17 lakh daily passengers.

Efforts towards multimodal integration, including connectivity with other public transport modes, footpaths, seating arrangements, foot over bridges and route indicators, are also underway.

Phase 2 progress, from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli, is advancing, alongside certification for operating in automatic train operation (ATO) mode. Metro 3 is also equipped for unmanned operation if needed, reflecting advancements in metro technology.

Timeline For Completion

The mega project, with a total cost of Rs 37,000 Cr, is slated for Phase 1 operation between Aarey and BKC by May-end. Later, the second phase, which is to run from BKC to Cuffe Parade, is expected to be operational by October-end this year. The phase one will have 8 stations from Seepz to BKC and the phase two will have 18 stations between BKC and Cuffe Parade.