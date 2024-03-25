 Mumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence Soon

Mumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence Soon

Service to offer easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places, and over 30 recreational facilities

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 project is close to launching phase 1 passenger services between Aarey and BKC. With completion at 90%, phase 1 is expected to start in a few months, followed by phase 2 six months later. The line aims to serve 17 lakh passengers daily, providing connectivity to major business centers and amenities. Rigorous trials between BKC and Aarey ensure safety standards are met before passenger services commence.

Integrated train trial runs

Integrated train trial runs are underway for Phase 1 operations, which consist of a 12.44km stretch with 10 stations, including nine underground stations and one at-grade terminal station at Aarey.

Metro Line-3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) will have a frequency of 6.5 minutes for Phase 1 from Aarey to BKC and 3.2 minutes for Phase 2 from BKC to Cuffe Parade, ferrying approximately 2500 passengers at a time. It will provide connectivity to six major business and employment centers, including Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC, and SEEPZ/MIDC.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Phase 1 Of Metro Line 3 Likely To Be Operational By Year-End
article-image

Additionally, it will offer easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places, and over 30 recreational facilities.

Trial runs between BKC and Aarey are in full swing, validating various systems, including signal telecommunication, rolling stock, and track traction. While details regarding the fare structure are yet to be announced, according to transport experts, the project holds the promise of transforming the city’s commuting experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Late Night Booze Party On Ro-Ro Ferry Stirs Up A Storm; Watch

Mira-Bhayandar: Late Night Booze Party On Ro-Ro Ferry Stirs Up A Storm; Watch

Mumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence...

Mumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence...

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping, Blackmailing Minor

Mumbai News: Wilson College Moves Bombay High Court To Reacquire Marine Drive Gymkhana

Mumbai News: Wilson College Moves Bombay High Court To Reacquire Marine Drive Gymkhana

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹2.7 Crore In Multiple Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹2.7 Crore In Multiple Cases