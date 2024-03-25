Mumbai Metro Line 3: With 90% Of Overall Work Complete, Services Between Aarey and BKC To Commence Soon

Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai’s Metro Line-3 project is close to launching phase 1 passenger services between Aarey and BKC. With completion at 90%, phase 1 is expected to start in a few months, followed by phase 2 six months later. The line aims to serve 17 lakh passengers daily, providing connectivity to major business centers and amenities. Rigorous trials between BKC and Aarey ensure safety standards are met before passenger services commence.

Integrated train trial runs

Integrated train trial runs are underway for Phase 1 operations, which consist of a 12.44km stretch with 10 stations, including nine underground stations and one at-grade terminal station at Aarey.

Metro Line-3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) will have a frequency of 6.5 minutes for Phase 1 from Aarey to BKC and 3.2 minutes for Phase 2 from BKC to Cuffe Parade, ferrying approximately 2500 passengers at a time. It will provide connectivity to six major business and employment centers, including Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC, and SEEPZ/MIDC.

Additionally, it will offer easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places, and over 30 recreational facilities.

Trial runs between BKC and Aarey are in full swing, validating various systems, including signal telecommunication, rolling stock, and track traction. While details regarding the fare structure are yet to be announced, according to transport experts, the project holds the promise of transforming the city’s commuting experience.