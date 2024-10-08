Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

Record-breaking day for Mumbai Metro as Line 2A and 7 achieve over 2.92 lakh riders | Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has achieved its highest ever ridership of over 2.92 lakh on Monday when the city got its another metro service between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The development was informed by MMMOCL through a post on social media platform.

“We are thrilled to share that Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 have achieved a remarkable milestone with the highest ever ridership of 2,92,575 in a single day. People’s trust and support drive us to continually strive for excellence in providing safe, efficient, and comfortable transportation for the vibrant city of Mumbai. Here's to many more journeys together,” MMMOCL post said.

The company had achieved ridership of 2,60,471 in a single day on June 6, 2024 which it informed through a post on social media platforms by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

The 18.6-km-long Metro Line 2A is from Dahisar to D N Nagar having 17 stations. It provides inter-connectivity with Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) & 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) besides the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

Similarly, Mumbai Metro Red Line 7 is 16.5-km-long connecting Dahisar with Andheri East. Besides, connecting with metro lines 1, 2A, and 6, Mumbai Metro Red Line 7 also helps decongest the Western Express Highway.

The complete operations of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 started from January, 2023 while the phase-1 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022.