 Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has achieved its highest ever ridership of over 2.92 lakh on Monday when the city got its another metro service between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Record-breaking day for Mumbai Metro as Line 2A and 7 achieve over 2.92 lakh riders | Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has achieved its highest ever ridership of over 2.92 lakh on Monday when the city got its another metro service between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The development was informed by MMMOCL through a post on social media platform.

“We are thrilled to share that Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 have achieved a remarkable milestone with the highest ever ridership of 2,92,575 in a single day. People’s trust and support drive us to continually strive for excellence in providing safe, efficient, and comfortable transportation for the vibrant city of Mumbai. Here's to many more journeys together,” MMMOCL post said.

The company had achieved ridership of 2,60,471 in a single day on June 6, 2024 which it informed through a post on social media platforms by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

The 18.6-km-long Metro Line 2A is from Dahisar to D N Nagar having 17 stations. It provides inter-connectivity with Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) & 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) besides the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions

Similarly, Mumbai Metro Red Line 7 is 16.5-km-long connecting Dahisar with Andheri East. Besides, connecting with metro lines 1, 2A, and 6, Mumbai Metro Red Line 7 also helps decongest the Western Express Highway.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chembur Residents Urge MMRDA To Rename Garodia Nagar Station To Pestom Sagar On Metro 4 For...
article-image

The complete operations of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 started from January, 2023 while the phase-1 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On...

Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On...

'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra...

'Historic Win Of BJP In Haryana Will Be Repeated In Maharashtra Assembly Elections', Says Devendra...

Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

Mumbai Metro Line 2A And 7: MMMOCL Achieves Highest Single-Day Ridership Of Over 2.92 Lakh

After Haryana Elections, Next BJP Vs Congress Direct Fight Will Be Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

After Haryana Elections, Next BJP Vs Congress Direct Fight Will Be Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Notorious Goon Held For Defying Externment Orders In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Notorious Goon Held For Defying Externment Orders In Mira Road