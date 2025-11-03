 Mumbai Metro Line 1: Technical Glitch Disrupts Services Between Ghatkopar And Versova During Evening Rush Hour; Operations Restored After Delay
Mumbai Metro Line 1: Technical Glitch Disrupts Services Between Ghatkopar And Versova During Evening Rush Hour; Operations Restored After Delay

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Commuters face delays as technical fault disrupts Mumbai Metro One between Ghatkopar and Versova | Representative image

Glitch Reported Around 5:10 PM

According to sources, a technical glitch was reported at 5:10 pm in a rake at Andheri station. The affected rake was evacuated at 5.30 pm.

Operator Acknowledges Issue on X

Mumbai Metro One, which caters to lakhs of passengers daily—particularly commuters traveling to corporate hubs such as Andheri, Sakinaka, and Marol—acknowledged the disruption on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. At 5:32 pm, the operator expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured passengers that efforts were underway to restore normal services.

Services Restored With Delays

By 5:41 pm, the Metro confirmed that services had resumed, but cautioned that full normalization might take some time. "Efforts are on to regularize services as per schedule" stated the social media post of Mumbai Metro One.

Commuters Report Continued Congestion

Despite this, commuters reported continued congestion at major stations. Sunny Mandot tweeted at 6:41 pm about the “huge queue in JB Nagar Chakala Metro,” while another passenger called for clearer communication regarding delays and estimated restoration times.

