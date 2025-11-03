Mumbai Metro Line 1: Technical Glitch Disrupts Services Between Ghatkopar And Versova During Evening Rush Hour; Operations Restored After Delay

Commuters face delays as technical fault disrupts Mumbai Metro One between Ghatkopar and Versova | Representative image

Mumbai: Train services on the Ghatkopar-Versova Mumbai Metro One were disrupted on Monday evening due to a technical fault, causing long queues and inconvenience for commuters.

Glitch Reported Around 5:10 PM

According to sources, a technical glitch was reported at 5:10 pm in a rake at Andheri station. The affected rake was evacuated at 5.30 pm.

SERVICE UPDATE | Train operations have resumed. Efforts are on to regularize services as per schedule. We appreciate the continued support. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) November 3, 2025

SERVICE UPDATE | Services are delayed due to a technical fault. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support while efforts are on to regularize services. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) November 3, 2025

Operator Acknowledges Issue on X

Mumbai Metro One, which caters to lakhs of passengers daily—particularly commuters traveling to corporate hubs such as Andheri, Sakinaka, and Marol—acknowledged the disruption on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. At 5:32 pm, the operator expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured passengers that efforts were underway to restore normal services.

Services Restored With Delays

By 5:41 pm, the Metro confirmed that services had resumed, but cautioned that full normalization might take some time. "Efforts are on to regularize services as per schedule" stated the social media post of Mumbai Metro One.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Metro 1 May Soon Get Six-Coach Trains to Ease Rush Hour Crowds

Commuters Report Continued Congestion

Despite this, commuters reported continued congestion at major stations. Sunny Mandot tweeted at 6:41 pm about the “huge queue in JB Nagar Chakala Metro,” while another passenger called for clearer communication regarding delays and estimated restoration times.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/