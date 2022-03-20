Mumbai Metro jobs: MMRCL begins recruitment process for 27 posts; check steps to apply

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has opened applications for engineering and other posts on contract/ deputation basis. Interested candidates can apply online only via MMRCL's official website - mmrcl.com

The recruitment will be done for 27 posts and the last date to apply for the same is April 15, 2022.

The selected candidates can get a salary ranging from Rs 34,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Recruitment will be done for the following posts:

Assistant General Manager - 5 posts

Assistant (IT) - 1 post

Junior Engineer - 16 posts

Assistant Manager- 2 posts

Deputy Engineer - 2 posts

Junior Supervisor - 1 post

How to apply?

1. Visit the offical website: mmrcl.com

2. Select 'Careers' tab

3. Click on 'MMRCL Recruitment'

4. Once on the recruitment page, click on 'Apply Online'

5. Enter your details and register

6. Submit the application form

No other modes of application will be accepted. Also, candidates are required to have valid personal E-mail ID and mobile number, which should be kept active during the recruitment process.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:53 AM IST